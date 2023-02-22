Tremors felt in Delhi, UP after 5.2 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter Scale hit Bajura district in Nepal around 1.45 pm on Wednesday. Light tremors were felt in Delhi as well with the quake occuring at a depth of 10 km.

The latest earthquake comes nearly a month after a 5.8 magnitude quake shook the country on Janyuary 24.

Last year in November, Nepal witnessed a 6.3 magnitude earthquake in which at least six people were killed in a house collapse incident in Doti district.

“An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter Scale hit Bajura, Nepal around 1:45 PM today,” Nepal’s National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center said.

Meanwhile, the National Center for Seismology in India confirmed that the quake in Delhi was measured at 4.4 on the Richter Scale with its epicenter being Haridwar, because of which tremors were also felt in UP, Uttarakhand and Haryana.

