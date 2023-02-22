e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldTremors felt in Delhi, UP after 5.2 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal

Tremors felt in Delhi, UP after 5.2 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal

The latest earthquake comes nearly a month after a 5.8 magnitude quake shook the country on January 24.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter Scale hit Bajura district in Nepal around 1.45 pm on Wednesday. Light tremors were felt in Delhi as well with the quake occuring at a depth of 10 km.

The latest earthquake comes nearly a month after a 5.8 magnitude quake shook the country on Janyuary 24.

Last year in November, Nepal witnessed a 6.3 magnitude earthquake in which at least six people were killed in a house collapse incident in Doti district.

“An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter Scale hit Bajura, Nepal around 1:45 PM today,” Nepal’s National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center said.

Meanwhile, the National Center for Seismology in India confirmed that the quake in Delhi was measured at 4.4 on the Richter Scale with its epicenter being Haridwar, because of which tremors were also felt in UP, Uttarakhand and Haryana.

Read Also
After Turkey-Syria, massive earthquakes can hit Uttarakhand any time: Report
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Promoting Harmony and Unity: Celebrating World Peace and Understanding Day

Promoting Harmony and Unity: Celebrating World Peace and Understanding Day

Tremors felt in Delhi, UP after 5.2 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal

Tremors felt in Delhi, UP after 5.2 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal

Vivek Ramaswamy: All you need to know about the Indian- American in race for 2024 US Presidential...

Vivek Ramaswamy: All you need to know about the Indian- American in race for 2024 US Presidential...

We want BBC to have editorial freedom: UK government backs BBC after IT surveys at offices in Delhi,...

We want BBC to have editorial freedom: UK government backs BBC after IT surveys at offices in Delhi,...

WATCH: 'Giant Sphere' found on the coast of Japan

WATCH: 'Giant Sphere' found on the coast of Japan