Train derailment in Canadian town of 300 forces evacuation

Vancouver: The derailment of a Canadian Pacific Railway train in the province of Alberta has forced the evacuation of a town of about 300 people and closed part of the Trans-Canada highway. The Alberta government issued an emergency alert Friday for people living within 6.5 kilometers of the hamlet of Irvine, which is about 362 miles from the capital of Edmonton. The alert said the derailment involves "chemical exposure," but did not give additional details.