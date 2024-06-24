Tragic! Woman Falls To Death From Window While Working Out At Gym In Indonesia; VIDEO Surfaces

Woman Falls To Death From Window While Working Out At Gym In Indonesia | X

Indonesia: In a horrific incident, a woman lost her life after falling from a window while working out at a gym in Pontianak, Indonesia. A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet. In the video, the woman is seen working out on a treadmill and falls out of a window left open behind her. She died after falling from the third floor of the building.

Reports state that the woman went to the gym with her younger sibling at the invitation of her boyfriend when the incident occurred on Tuesday (June 18). The video shows that the woman had been exercising on a treadmill on the third floor for about 30 minutes. As she stepped off the treadmill, she stumbled and fell out of the window, which was reportedly damaged. However, the gym owner claimed that warning stickers had been put up on the windows.

The woman was rushed to a hospital after falling from the building and was bleeding profusely due to a head injury. Hospital authorities declared her dead, stating that she lost her life due to bleeding from the head. An investigation revealed that the distance between the treadmill and the window from which she fell was only 60 cm. The gym owners had set up the treadmills near the windows to provide users with a view.

There are also reports that the gym trainer responsible for the safety and security of the users was not present at the time of the incident. The gym trainer was on a break when the woman fell out of the window. Had the gym trainer been present, the woman might have been saved from the tragic accidental death.