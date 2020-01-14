Traditional PIO women feature in 'Saris to Suits' calendar 2020

Washington: The 2020 edition of the uniquely themed Saris to Suits calendar features inspirational Indian-American women ranging in age from 18 to 97.

The new edition reflects the same spirit that inspired Patti Tripathi, an Indian-American former CNN news anchor, to initiate the 'Saris to Suits' calendar featuring prominent South Asian women role models in 2012, reports The American Bazaar newspaper.

Designed as a tool to empower South Asian women, the 36-page glossy calendar includes bios and empowerment quotes, according to GOPIO news bulletin.

It also gives holidays and festivals of major religions and South Asian communities, and important dates of women in history, including world leaders.