Tracing the Modi-Trump relationship in 2020 — here's what it meant for India-US ties

To say that 2020, as a year, has been rather eventful would be criminally underselling the catastrophe that it truly was. The year saw the arrival of novel technological bypasses – in the form of Zoom funerals and digital podiums – that mankind perhaps never did know was possible. But most of all, the world laid awake as it saw, in a single year, the simultaneous vindication and fall of the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald Trump.

The beginning of the year saw the impeachment trial of Donald Trump at the US Senate on January 16, nearly a month after he was impeached in December last year. The Trump administration’s defence and his subsequent acquittal were seen by many as a vindication of the charges against the President (“Surely, he must be here to stay”) – but by the US Presidential elections near the end of the year, Trump had already dramatically lost to his Democrat opponent, Joe Biden.

As Trump, who isn’t known to have the most, let’s just say, rational Twitter account around, swivelled in his highs and lows with allied countries – so too did bilateral relations and geopolitics across the globe.

India was no exception. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the beginning of the year, made no falsification of the fact that he openly favoured Trump and would very much like him to remain the President of the United States (“Aabki baar, Trump sarkar”).

Even as the year progressed, the two went into unprecedented cooperation to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pharmaceutical companies from both countries collaborated to expand global supplies of critical medicines and are cooperating on vaccine development.

However, as the date for the presidential elections inched closer, India’s premier stopped dropping any explicit hints for endorsing either of the presidential candidates. In an era of bitter political divide during an election year, India was possibly among the few countries that attracted bipartisan support in the US.

Even with Biden taking charge of the White House, it is expected that India-US relations will remain robust as ever, judging by both the countries’ commitments to maintain strong ties.

“Namaste Trump”