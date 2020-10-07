Top Trump advisor Stephen Miller tests positive for COVID-19

Senior White House adviser Stephen Miller said in a statement that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"Over the last 5 days I have been working remotely and self-isolating, testing negative every day through yesterday. Today, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am in quarantine," Miller said in the statement on Tuesday.

Miller, who is known to be behind Trump's immigration policy, is the latest in a string of positive cases coming out of the White House recently, including Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, assistant press secretaries Karoline Leavitt and Chad Gilmartin, Trump advisers Hope Hicks and Nicholas Luna, and First Lady Melania Trump, among others.

Others close to President Donald Trump have also tested positive, including Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, Republican National Convention Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, and Senators Thom Tillis and Mike Lee.

On Friday, Trump was admitted to the Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment after reporting that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but was discharged from the hospital and returned to the White House on Monday. In a video message, Trump told Americans not to be afraid of the virus and that a vaccine would be available momentarily.