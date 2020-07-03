To help fight COVID-19, Twitter will give edit button when 'everyone wears a mask'

"Everyone means EVERYONE".

Twitter users have been asking for an Edit button to avoid embarrassment when they accidentally send tweets with typos and spelling errors.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has said the Edit button will "probably" never happen.

"We started as an SMS, text message service. And as you all know, when you send a text, you can't really take it back. We wanted to preserve that vibe, that feeling, in the early days," Dorsey said recently.

Users immediately reacted to Twitter's new offer for an Edit button.

"Ok, Twitter has now given me one reason not to wear a mask," tweeted columnist Doug Saunders. Another commented: "Ok, I'm going to stop wearing a mask then because an edit button would be utter chaos and everyone at Twitter has always known it".