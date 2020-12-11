TIME Magazine names Joe Biden, Kamala Harris as 2020 'Person of the Year'

2020 has been a historic year, albeit one that may not be fondly remembered by most. And while the COVID-19 pandemic has dominated headlines for a large part of the last several months, it is not the only event of significance to have taken place this year. For one thing, Joe Biden was elected as US President - a move that Donald Trump continues to dispute. And Kamala Harris made history, becoming the first woman as well as the first person of colour to make their way to the Vice President's office.

But as an article by TIME Magazine notes, these were not the factors that made 2020 unique for the US. Even as the country continues to top the global COVID-19 charts, issues such as systemic racism and economic inequality have been brought to the fore. Wildfires have raged across the West Coast, and the threat of climate change can be felt looming. Against this backdrop, the magazine contends that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris symbolise what is to come and carry the hopes and expectations of millions. As such, they have been jointly named the Person of the Year.