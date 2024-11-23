 Three Paramedics Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Lebanon Beirut
The ministry's Public Health Emergency Operations Centre issued a statement and reported that three paramedics were killed and three others injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting their vehicle at the Deir Qanoun Ras El Ain junction in Lebanon.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 12:09 PM IST
article-image
Three Paramedics Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Lebanon Beirut | File Image

Beirut: Three paramedics were killed and three others injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting their vehicle at the Deir Qanoun Ras El Ain junction in Lebanon, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health reported.

The ministry's Public Health Emergency Operations Centre issued a statement announcing that the Israeli army continues to target paramedics and ambulance facilities in the south, Xinhua news agency reported. "For the second time today in a row, the Israeli occupation targeted a team affiliated with the Islamic Health Authority Association - Civil Defence, which led to the martyrdom of three paramedics and the injury of three others," it said.

