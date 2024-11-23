Three Paramedics Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Lebanon Beirut | File Image

Beirut: Three paramedics were killed and three others injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting their vehicle at the Deir Qanoun Ras El Ain junction in Lebanon, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health reported.

The ministry's Public Health Emergency Operations Centre issued a statement announcing that the Israeli army continues to target paramedics and ambulance facilities in the south, Xinhua news agency reported. "For the second time today in a row, the Israeli occupation targeted a team affiliated with the Islamic Health Authority Association - Civil Defence, which led to the martyrdom of three paramedics and the injury of three others," it said.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has intensified its air attack on Lebanon in an escalation of conflict with Hezbollah. In early October, Israel initiated a ground operation across its northern border into Lebanon.