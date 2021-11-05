'This year's Diwali carries even deeper meaning': Biden and other world leaders extend greetings virtually

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have sent Diwali greetings to the people across the world, saying the festival of lights, amidst the pandemic, carries a deeper meaning and reminds everyone that from darkness there is knowledge, wisdom and truth.

The President posted on Twitter a picture of him lighting diyas (earthen lamps) along with First Lady Jill Biden at the White House.

"May the light of Diwali remind us that from darkness there is knowledge, wisdom, and truth. From division, unity. From despair, hope. To Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists celebrating in America and around the world - from the People's House to yours, happy Diwali," he said in a tweet on Thursday.

In a joint statement, President Biden and First Lady Jill said in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Diwali carries even a deeper meaning.

"It is our honor to be the first president and first lady to light a diya together in the White House to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights that is observed by more than one billion Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists in the United States, India, and around the world," they said.

"To those who have lost loved ones, we hope this sacred time provides comfort and purpose in their memory," they said in the joint statement.

Vice President Harris, in a video message on Thursday, wished a joyous Diwali to all Americans and people across the world.

"I want to extend my warmest wishes for a happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the festival of lights here in the United States and around the world. This year Diwali arrives with even deeper meaning in the midst of a devastating pandemic," Harris said in a video message.

"Let's remember to honour the light within one another. From our family to yours, I wish you a joyous Diwali," Harris added.

Here's how other world leaders celebrated the day.

Diwali or Deepavali is a five-day festival that marks the victory of good over evil, light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 02:03 PM IST