This Diwali, UK goes virtual

They are referred to as the biggest Diwali celebrations outside of India but this year the city of Leicester in the UK will be marking the festival of lights virtually, in keeping with the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

Leicester City Council said that with strict measures in place to stop the spread of coronavirus, crowds will not be gathering on Belgrave Road this year for the traditional entertainment and fireworks.

But instead Leicester residents and others are being invited to be part of the city's first virtual "Diwali Day" celebration from the "safety of their homes".

"We all need to find different ways to celebrate important festivals like Diwali and Christmas this year. Although we can't meet up with our extended families in person this year, our virtual Diwali celebration will help bring people together for an experience they can share with a family member or a friend - wherever they are in the world," said Leicester's Indian-origin Deputy City Mayor, Councillor Piara Singh Clair.

As part of the celebrations for Diwali Day on November 14, people can send in their personal video messages, which could feature in an hour-long package of entertainment that will be streamed on the Visit Leicester portal.