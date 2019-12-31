This British couple threw away Rs 14 lakh in cash in the garbage - what happened next?

The staff alerted Avon and Somerset Police about the find. Later, when the cops arrived at the depot, they checked the CCTV footage to identify the car that had dropped the box containing the money. The CCTV footage revealed the car's registration plate which led the cops to find the family's home address.

The cops then went to an address in Burnham-on-Sea and spoke to the couple, who told the cops their dead relative had a habit of hiding money around the house. Later, after an investigation cops handed them the cash.

The police department said on Facebook: "We would like to say a big thank you to the staff at the recycling centre. Without their diligent attitude, integrity, and assistance, the family would never have known about the money found, and we would not have been able to return it to them, especially in time for Christmas."