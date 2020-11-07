Third day in a row: US faces wrath of COVID-19 with over 128,000 new cases

The United States has registered over 128,000 new coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the epidemic, US media reported.

The country reports more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row, The Washington Post newspaper reported.

The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

Till date, more than 49.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.24 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The United States remains the worst-hit nation both in terms of the number of cases (over 9.7 million) and fatalities (more than 236,000).

The outbreak has been surging for weeks across the country, with the Midwest worst-hit even as the number of new diagnoses were approaching springtime levels in the south, northeast and west.

Cases are expected to increase as the country moves into colder weather and people switch to socializing primarily indoors, prime conditions for passing the virus from person to person.

Colder, drier weather might also play a role in creating favorable conditions for the virus to linger in air and on surfaces.