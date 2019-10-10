Thieves thought they stole my bag full of money, later realise it's full of snakes: Duffel bag owner

A California reptile lover who breeds and sells reptiles through his business lost his bag on Saturday, October 5. What’s surprising is that the bag was full of snakes.

Brian Gundy who runs a business called For Goodness Snakes gave his presentation at Martin Luther King Library in downtown San Jose on Saturday. He then left his duffel bag which was full of snakes in a parking garage to retrieve his car. That is where his bag was stolen from.

According to News 18 report, Gundy says thieves who made off with his duffel bag probably thought they were taking swag. But it was full of snakes.

Gundy has filed a police complaint and hopes to find the bag.