Thief panics and forgets how to unlock ATM kiosk door, gets stuck and arrested

Remember the scene from Friends where Chandler gets locked in an ATM kiosk with a model when the electricity cuts off? Something similar happened with a thief trying to rob a bank but without any model.

A viral video is being forwarded on social media of a thief trying to rob an ATM machine in China but instead gets himself locked inside the kiosk. The thief’s sad attempt at robbing the ATM machine has been recorded in the CCTV camera inside the kiosk.

The thief can be seen entering the kiosk but instantly panics hearing the automated voice speak inside the kiosk that he forgets how to unlock the door. The 1:21 seconds long video shows the thief trying to open the door while panicking. He even tried to hit and kick the door but he gets stuck inside the kiosk.