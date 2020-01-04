'They' voted as word of the decade by US linguistics

New York: The neutral pronoun "they" has been voted word of the decade by US language experts, beating out other contenders that included "climate" and "meme".

"They" is used in English by a growing number of non-binary individuals, people who do not identify as either male or female. They prefer the plural neutral pronoun to bypass the traditionally male "he" or female "she".

"When a fundamental part of language like pronouns becomes a vital indicator of trends in society, linguists prick up their ears," said Ben Zimmer, head of the American Dialect Society, which studies the evolution of language.

He added in a statement Friday that the Society's selection of "they" was an indication of "how the personal expression of gender identity has become an increasing part of our shared discourse".

The recognition comes after US dictionary Merriam-Webster in December named "they" its word of the year.

The American Dialect Society had previously named "they" word o