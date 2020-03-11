'They only care about white wealthy students': Twitter reacts after Harvard asks students to move out due to coronavirus scare

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday reached 4,300 and 119,246 people have been tested positive worldwide. In the United States also the effects were seen as 29 people lost their lives and the number of confirmed cases so far have ballooned to more than 700.

In a bid to stop the spread of the virus, the prestigious Harvard University has asked its students to move out of their Houses and First-Year Dorms by Sunday, March 15. Also, the other students have been asked not to return to campus when spring breaks ends on March 23. On Tuesday, Harvard President Lawrence Bacow announced that the University will move to virtual classes because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

However, this move of the University was slammed by Twitterati. Taking to Twitter, a user said that Harvard only cares about "their white wealthy students". The user wrote, "Harvard wants its entire student body out of campus by March 15th. There are international students. Homeless students. Poor students. Students who can’t go home for a number of reasons. Time & again this campus shows that they only care about their white wealthy students."