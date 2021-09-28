There will be no change in policy towards India: Envoy

Berlin: A few hours after the results of the German federal election were announced, German ambassador Walter J Lindner on Monday said that there will be no change in policy towards India.

As the new coalition government is all set to take shape, the German envoy told ANI that he does not see much change because India has its value anyway in European politics.

"Whoever be the chancellor in Germany will have close relations with India. India is so important because its 1.4 billion people India is in the region, which is not an easy area. We have excellent bilateral relations, then we have a new strategy for the Indo-Pacific. There are so many bilateral aspects from 2,000 companies in the country to 25,000 students in Germany to trade exchange there is so much so for every politician for every member of parliament for that matter it will be an important region." "1.4 billion people on this planet, every fifth person is Indian, whatever has to be done on global aspects, be it fight against terrorism, global warming, population, climate change...there can't be a solution without India...," ambassador Lindner added.

After Merkel's election win in September 2017, it took more than five months for a government to be formed.

Both the SPD and the CDU with its coalition partner, the Christian Social Union (CSU), have said they want to begin coalition negotiations to form a new government.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 01:21 AM IST