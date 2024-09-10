'Their Fight For A Better Future Lives On In Me,' Says US Vice President Kamala Harris On Grandparents’ Day

Washington DC: US Vice President Kamala Harris penned a heartfelt note for her grandparents on the occasion of grandparents' day, and said their commitment to public service and fight for a better future live on in her.

Harris on Sunday wrote about her grandfather, a retired civil servant who had been part of the movement to win India's independence, and her grandmother, who spread awareness among women about accessing birth control.

In a post on X, she said, "As a young girl visiting my grandparents in India, my grandfather took me on his morning walks, where he would discuss the importance of fighting for equality and fighting corruption. He was a retired civil servant who had been part of the movement to win India's independence. My grandmother traveled across India--bullhorn in hand--to speak with women about accessing birth control. Their commitment to public service and fight for a better future live on in me today. Happy National Grandparents Day to all the grandparents who help shape and inspire the next generation."

Vice President Kamala Harris Nominated As Democratic Nominee For US Presidential Election

Harris was nominated as the Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden quit the presidential race amid mounting concerns over his age, particularly after his poor show in the debate with Donald Trump in June.

If elected president, the 59-year-old Harris would become the first woman in history to become the US president. The vice president is only the second woman ever nominated for the presidency by a major political party.

Vice President Kamala Harris On Former US President Donald Trump's Racial Attacks

Earlier on August 30, CNN's chief political correspondent Dana Bash asked Harris about Donald Trump's racial attacks, most notably when he said his opponent "wasn't Black enough".

In response, Harris shook her head, as if speechless, and appeared like she did not want to spend too much airtime on the subject.

"Same old, tired playbook," Harris responded.

"Next question, please."

"That's it?" Bash asked, "That's it," Harris replied.

About Former US President Donald Trump's Remarks

Former US President Donald Trump had launched a strong personal attack on Harris on August 1, by claiming that she, after being of "Indian heritage" for years, "turned Black" a few years ago.

"She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn't know she was black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn black, and now she wants to be known as black. So I don't know, is she Indian or is she black?" CNN quoted him as saying.