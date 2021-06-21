The last supermoon of 2021, Strawberry Moon will be visible on June 24

From a lunar eclipse to a partial solar eclipse to supermoons, 2021 has been a spectacular year for lunar events. But this month marks the year's final supermoon, with the full "Strawberry" moon illuminating the night sky next week.

The Strawberry Moon, which will appear on June 24, is the first full moon after the Summer solstice, when it reaches its full phase.

During a supermoon, the moon will appear larger than normal, like a big disco ball lighting up the sky. The giant moon peaks at 2:40 pm ET, but of course, that will be daylight for most of us. However, you can still see it after sunset in the southeastern sky. Sadly, the moon won't actually look strawberry pink, but it will have a golden hue if you catch it during the first 20 minutes after sunset.



The full moon will reach peak illumination on Thursday, June 24, at 2:40 p.m. ET, but won't be visible until it rises above the horizon later that evening. It will appear full for about three days surrounding this time, from about Wednesday morning through Saturday morning.

The strawberry moon typically marks the last full moon of spring or the first of summer. It has also been called the blooming moon, green corn moon, hoer moon, birth moon, egg laying moon and hatching moon, honey moon and mead moon.



The Strawberry moon will appear for more than a day in the night sky, unlike the normal moon when the full phase lasts for a day. Normally, there are three full moons between the Summer Solstice and Equinox.