The Chosen One: Baby born holding mum's IUD

In the image, the baby can be seen holding a black and yellow intrauterine device in his hand.

“After delivery, I thought him holding the device was interesting, so I took a picture,“ Dr Phuong told local media.

“I never thought it would receive so much attention.”

The baby's mother, who is 34, said she had inserted the coil two years earlier. However, the coil did not work because she was pregnant.

Dr Phuong believes the coil may have been moved from its original position which allowed the mother to become pregnant.

According to reports, the baby was born weighing 7lbs. Both baby and mother were healthy and kept under observation at the hospital after the birth. The mother had previously given birth to two children, the report adds.

What is IUD?

An intrauterine device, also known as intrauterine contraceptive device or coil, is a small, T-shaped birth control device that is inserted into the uterus to prevent pregnancy for five to 10 years.

The coil which is inserted into the uterus, releases copper that stops the sperm from fertilising a woman's eggs, thereby preventing pregnancy.