Thankful To PM Modi For Concern Expressed Over Ukraine Crisis: President Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his concern over the Ukraine war and efforts towards paving a solution.

"While talking with PM Modi, each time he raises this matter and expresses his considerations. We are thankful to him for that," President Putin said at a media briefing ahead of BRICS Summit.

PM Modi has underlined the importance of dialogue and diplomacy as well as sincere and practical engagement between all stakeholders to achieve an abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict.

Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in conflict since February 2022.

PM Modi had visited Russia in July to participate in the 22nd India-Russia Bilateral Summit.

He will visit Russia from October 22-23 to attend the 16th BRICS Summit, being held in Kazan, under the Chairmanship of Russia.

In his media briefing, President Putin said Russia is interested to conclude Ukraine crisis by peaceful means.

"Russia is interested to conclude it by peaceful means. It was not us who stopped the negotiations but it was the Ukrainian side," he said.

Putin said the US has spoilt its relationship with Russia by imposing sanctions continuously and it has impacted them negatively.

Taking a dig at the US, Putin said the "entire world is thinking if the Dollar is worth using"...

"Even the traditional allies of the US have reduced their Dollar reserves...The US is late by some 15 years, they won't be able to stop the Chinese development," he said.

Answering another query, he said BRICS was never meant to be against anyone. "The Indian Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) said that BRICS is not an anti-western group, it is a non-western group...," Putin said.

He said Russia and China have established a unique relationship. "The interaction of Russia and China in the international arena is one of the key factors of global strategic stability..."

"Our relations with China are built on taking into consideration each other's interests," he said.

He emphasised that the primary indicator of change within the BRICS bloc is the emergence of new development centres, particularly in the Global South, Southeast Asia, and Africa. According to Putin, these regions are poised for "quite rapid" economic growth, fuelled by various factors that will shape the next phase of global economic power.

Putin explained that countries in Southeast Asia and Africa, where growth has been moderate but steady, are on the verge of becoming significant players in the global economy. "The development level of the countries with moderate pace of growth means that they have already reached a certain level in their development."

The Russian President stressed that BRICS nations, which include China, India, Brazil, South Africa, and Russia, represent a considerable portion of the world's population and landmass.

"BRICS comprises 45 per cent of the planet's population, 33 per cent of land mass," he pointed out, underscoring the geopolitical weight of the bloc.

He highlighted that trade among BRICS countries has shown continuous growth, further solidifying their collective economic strength. "There has been a continuous growth in trade (in BRICS nations)," he said, reinforcing the bloc's role as a key player in global commerce.