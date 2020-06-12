Thai seafood restaurant owners sentenced to 723 years in prison!

Who doesn’t love Thai food? The Asian cuisine best known to maintain the perfect balance of flavours is hard to miss. Be it a hot plate of Pad Thai, or Green Curry, Thai cuisine is certainly the epitome of ‘umami’.

The country, which is serious about its appetite, is no joke when it comes to the laws around it. According to a report by CNN, two restaurant owners have been sentenced to 723 years in prison in Thailand for duping people with a with a seafood promotional offer.

Apichart Bowornbancharak and Prapassorn Bawornban sold seafood buffet vouchers to customers at an extremely low price, but later backed out from the scheme leading to complaints.

The court stated that the two couldn’t possible fulfil such offers and sell high quality food at prices as low as 88 Thai baht (Rs 215).

Initially they were sentenced to 1,446 years of prison, which was reduced to 723 after they confessed. They were also asked to pay a fine of 1,807,500 baht (Rs 44.2 lakh).