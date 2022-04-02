Tensions with Russia cause US to cancel nuclear missile test to minimise 'risk of miscalculation'

The US has cancelled the test launch of its Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, Reuters reported.

With a range of nearly 10,000km, the nuclear-capable missile is a key component of the American military's arsenal.

Its test was first delayed by the Pentagon on 2 March, shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin placed his own nuclear forces on high alert.

At the time, the US said it was taking steps to minimise "the risk of miscalculation", but was only delaying the test "a little bit".

An Air Force spokesperson said the cancellation was for the same reasons, but added: "The Air Force is confident in the readiness of the strategic forces of the United States."

The nuclear-capable Minuteman III is a key part of the US military's strategic arsenal and can travel at a speed of approximately 24,000 kp/h.

Missiles are dispersed in hardened underground silos operated by launch crews. The United States currently operates 405 ICBMs in three USAF bases.

In response to aggressive statements by NATO’s leading members, Putin said on February 27 that he had ordered “the deterrence forces of the Russian army to a special mode of combat duty.”

Since then, Russia’s nuclear submarines and mobile missile launchers reportedly staged drills and units of Moscow’s Strategic Missile Forces dispersed intercontinental ballistic missile launchers in forests in eastern Siberia to practice secret deployment.

The US and its NATO allies have failed to raise their own nuclear alert levels in response to Russia’s action.

“Now, in this time of heightened tensions, the United States and other members of the international community rightly saw this as a dangerous and irresponsible and, as I've said before, an unnecessary step,” Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said.

“We recognize at this moment of tension how critical it is that both the United States and Russia bear in mind the risk of miscalculation and take steps to reduce those risks.”

The Pentagon spokesman claimed that the missile test is not canceled and the US military is “just moving it to the right a little bit.”

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 03:25 PM IST