Tensions simmer in South China sea as Chinese jet shadows US Navy plane

The fighter jet from China intercepted US Navy reconnaissance plane flying over South China sea and reports stated that the interaction between the US aircraft and LPA airport were underlined with tensions.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
article-image
US Navy plane was shadowed by Chinese fighter jet | Twitter
Kadena Air Base: A fighter jet from China intercepted a US Navy reconnaissance plane flying at 21,500 feet over the South China sea, stated reports.

A CNN crew was on board the flight when it was intercepted by the Chinese fighter jet which was reportedly carrying air-to air missiles and it closed in on US aircraft.

According to CNN, the US Navy P-8A aircraft was flying 30 miles from the Paracel Islands where China has military bases. The Chinese jet was lying close to the US plane for 15 minutes before flying away. The report said that the interaction between the two planes was indicative of the tensions brewing between the United States and China.

In the interaction recorded by the camera crew, cited that they heard a People's Liberation Army airport cackling that an American aircraft is 12 nautical miles away from Chinese airspace and approaching any further will have consequences.

A Wall Street Journal report quoted US officials saying that the occurrence on Friday was a regular affair and that it is becoming more dangerous.

The report stated that US had accused China of flying closer to a reconnaissance plane over the South China sea in December.

Chinese spy balloons shot down

The incident came a month after the US first detected a Chinese spy balloon over US airspace on January 28 which was shot down in early February off the coast of South Carolina. President Joe Biden on February 4 said that he had ordered the spy balloons to be shot down.

