Tensions in South China Sea simmer as Vietnam objects to Chinese activity in its EEZ

Hanoi: Vietnam is getting increasingly concerned over Beijing's growing interference in the South China Sea, as has been established in view of a recent marine survey conducted by Chinese seismic survey vessel -- Haiyang Dizhi -- within the Vietnamese waters, sources have said.

The Chinese ship was escorted by a number of Coast Guard vessels and fishing vessels, and the survey was conducted approximately 36 nautical miles from the Vietnamese baseline, and about 31 nautical miles from the limit of the country's 200 nautical-mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), sources added.

Sources further claimed that the Chinese Coast Guard vessels used water cannons on Vietnamese law enforcement vessels which were performing law enforcement duties in the Vietnamese waters in accordance with the UNCLOS 1982.

Vietnam is building international diplomatic pressure on Beijing to withdraw from the disputed territory in the sea and is urging it to respect its sovereignty. Diplomatic sources have told ANI that Vietnam has informed India about the Chinese activity in its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

It may be noted that India's Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Videsh Ltd has been drilling in some of the blocks where tension is brewing between China and Vietnam.

However, as of now, there is no official statement on the issue from New Delhi. India has time and again advocated for freedom of navigation in seas as a principal position.

Vietnam has sent diplomatic notes and made dozens of contacts to lodge representation with the Chinese Embassy in Hanoi. The Vietnamese embassy in Beijing also made contacts with the Chinese Foreign Ministry.