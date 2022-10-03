Ten days after announcing tax cuts for the rich, UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng performs U-turn

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng, left, and British Prime Minister Liz Truss at the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham, England, on Sunday, October 2 | AP

Kwasi Kwarteng, the British chancellor of the exchequer, has just released a statement confirming that the government has abandoned the plan in the mini-budget to abolish the 45% top rate of income tax. He says the proposal has become a “distraction from our overriding mission to tackle the challenges facing our country”.

The U-turn came after a growing number of lawmakers from the governing Conservative Party turned on government tax plans announced 10 days ago, wherein the ruling Conservative Party said that it would scrap the top 45% rate of income tax paid on earnings above 1,50,000 pounds ($1,67,000) a year.

Kwarteng justified his U-turn by saying that he was well aware that ministers often change their minds on various issues, which he seen many times during his 12 years in the British Parliament.

Kwarteng also rejected claims that the government's U-turn was due to the fact that the Bank of England had to spend 65 billion pounds intervening to compensate for the fiscal turmoil the decision created.

Prime Minister Liz Truss defended the measures on Sunday, but said she could have “done a better job laying the ground” for the announcements.

Truss took office less than a month ago, promising to radically reshape Britain’s economy to end years of sluggish growth. But the government’s September 23 announcement of a stimulus package that includes 45 billion pounds ($50 billion) in tax cuts, to be paid for by government borrowing, sent the pound tumbling to a record low against the dollar.

The Bank of England was forced to intervene to prop up the bond market, and fears that the bank will soon hike interest rates caused mortgage lenders to withdraw their cheapest deals, causing turmoil for homebuyers.

The cuts were unpopular, even among Conservatives. Reducing taxes for top earners and scrapping a cap on bankers’ bonuses while millions face a cost-of-living crisis driven by soaring energy bills was widely seen as politically toxic.