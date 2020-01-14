Teens who binge drink become ‘bad’ drivers

New York: Teenagers who binge drink in their senior year of high school may exhibit dangerous behaviours later in life, including driving while intoxicated, according to a study which suggests parental support during this phase of a teen’s life may help curb later risks. Researchers, including those from Yale University in the US, assessed data from the NEXT Generation Health Study — a study in the US of high schoolers that followed 2,785 young people over the course of seven years.

According to the study the protective effect of parental monitoring, and the awareness among teens about their parents’ attitudes about alcohol lasted as much as four years after leaving high school.

Additionally, the study said young people who binge in 12th grade were, two years later, six times more likely to drive while intoxicated compared to those who did not binge drink. Binge drinkers in 12th grade were also four years later, more than twice as likely to drive while intoxicated, the researchers said.

“There is great prevention power in intentional parenting, and a strong, reliable, mutual relationship here can make all the difference in the world, including helping to identify the development of youth alcohol/drug use disorder and the need for specialized treatment services for addiction,” said lead author Federico Vaca from Yale University. —PTI