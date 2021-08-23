Taliban warns of 'consequences' if US and allies extend pullout from Afghanistan

The Taliban on Monday of "consequences" if the United States and its allies extend their presence in Afghanistan beyond next week, August 31, as chaos continued to overwhelm Kabul airport.

To manage the chaotic airlifting of foreigners and Afghans -- many of whom fear reprisals for working with Western nations -- thousands of soldiers have poured back into Afghanistan, with pressure growing on Washington to extend the deadline.



"If the US or UK were to seek additional time to continue evacuations -- the answer is no. Or there would be consequences," Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sky News on Monday. Staying beyond the agreed deadline would be "extending occupation", he added.

The Taliban's victory ended two decades of war, as they took advantage of US President Joe Biden's decision to exit the country and end America's longest war.

Biden has insisted he wants to end the US military presence and the airlifts by August 31.

But with the European Union and Britain saying it would be impossible to get everyone out by then, Biden is under pressure to extend the deadline.

Speaking at the White House on Sunday, Biden said talks were under way to explore the possibility of extending the deadline.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 06:47 PM IST