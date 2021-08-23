e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Only American, NATO citizens and green card holders will now be allowed into Kabul airport: Reports People are of the same opinion. Now, PM has to take a decision: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on caste census
Advertisement

World

Updated on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 10:57 PM IST

Taliban evicted from 3 districts in Baghlan

The anti-Taliban fighters seized Pul-e-Hisar, Deh Salah and Banu districts on August 20, but the Taliban recaptured Banu on August 21, and fighting is underway to re-take two more districts
IANS
Advertisement

Kabul: Public uprising forces have evicted Taliban fighters from three districts in Afghanistan's northern Baghlan province, but the insurgents managed to recapture one of them, local media reported.

The anti-Taliban fighters seized Pul-e-Hisar, Deh Salah and Banu districts on August 20, but the Taliban recaptured Banu on August 21, and fighting is underway to re-take two more districts, Xinhua news agency quoted TOLO News as saying on Sunday.

After gaining control of the capital Kabul on August 15, the Taliban fighters captured the said districts and thus completed its rule over Baghlan province.

This is the first uprising against the Taliban since Kabul was captured by the group.

Taliban fighters have already strengthened its rule over the country's 33 out of 34 provinces.

Panjshir is the only province that has remained out of Taliban's grip, where Ahmad Massoud, the son of former anti-Taliban leader Ahmad Shah Massoud, has challenged the Taliban rule over the country.

ALSO READ

'Resistance movement has begun': As Taliban head towards defiant Panjshir Valley, netizens pin hope...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 10:57 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal