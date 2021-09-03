Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar to helm new government, says report - Here's what we know so far

The Taliban took control of war-torn Afghanistan nearly three weeks ago, even as the US withdrew its troops and put an official end to its 20 year war. Thus far, the militant group has not announced the details of the government it is looking to form or the names of those who will helm it. Speculative reports quoting sources however suggest that the Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar will be leading the new Afghan government.

According to a Reuters report, Baradar who heads the group's political office will be will be joined by Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of late Taliban founder Mullah Omar, and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai. While the quoted sources said that they would occupy senior positions, the details are not yet clear.

Earlier reports had also indicated that Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada, the leader of the Taliban, will also be the leader of the new government. TOLO News had quoted Anamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban’s cultural commission to say that there was "no doubt about the presence of the Commander of the Faithful (Akhunzada) in the government".

ALSO READ Who is Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada? Taliban chief to lead new govt in Afghanistan

Media reports had suggested that the cabinet could be presented after morning prayers on Friday and a ceremony was being prepared at the presidential palace in the capital city Kabul. Despite the claims however, not much is known yet about the upcoming administration. Even as many point out the important gap between naming a government and fully taking up its functions, others continue to raise questions. The role of women in the new Afghan administration for example remains unclear. It must also be noted that the Taliban continue to face opposition from the resistance at Panjshir.

Earlier on Tuesday, senior Taliban leader Anas Haqqani had said that the new government aims "to maintain and be faithful" to what the group "are fighting for" and "to serve the Afghan people and to serve Islam.".

(With inputs from agencies)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 01:09 PM IST