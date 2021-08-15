Taliban captures Jalalabad - Kabul is now the only major Afghan city under govt control

The Taliban is believed to have made fresh inroads into Afghanistan, capturing yet another major city. As per AFP reports quoting residents, the militants have now captured Jalalabad. With this, Kabul now remains the only major Afghan city still under government control.

"We woke up this morning to the Taliban white flags all over the city. They entered without fighting," a local told the news agency, seeming to confirm the Taliban claim on social media.



Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Further details awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 08:52 AM IST