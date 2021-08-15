e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 08:52 AM IST

Taliban captures Jalalabad - Kabul is now the only major Afghan city under govt control

FPJ Web Desk
Taliban fighters patrol the streets in Herat on August 14, 2021. | Photo: AFP

The Taliban is believed to have made fresh inroads into Afghanistan, capturing yet another major city. As per AFP reports quoting residents, the militants have now captured Jalalabad. With this, Kabul now remains the only major Afghan city still under government control.

"We woke up this morning to the Taliban white flags all over the city. They entered without fighting," a local told the news agency, seeming to confirm the Taliban claim on social media.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 08:52 AM IST

