'Take one for the team': Trump to Sarah Huckabee Sanders after Kim Jong-un winked at her!

When she was in the presidential limousine with Trump and the then chief of staff John Kelly, she told them about the incident after which Trump joked to Sanders “Kim Jong-un hit on you! He did! He fucking hit on you!”

Sanders said: “Sir, please stop.”

She then asserted that Trump told her, “Well, Sarah, that settles it. You’re going to North Korea and taking one for the team! Your husband and kids will miss you, but you’ll be a hero to your country!”

“Trump and Kelly howled with laughter as the car drove on,” she added.

This is not the first time Trump wanted to play “cupid.”

According to a report by Politico, a US-based media company devoted to covering politics and policy, when Donald Trump discovered that Narendra Modi would be flying solo on his then upcoming June 2017 state visit to the US, he joked that he could play matchmaker for the Indian prime minister.

"Staffers explained that Modi has long been estranged from his wife," Politico reported before revealing Trump's plans to play Cupid: "'Ah, I think I can set him up with somebody,' Trump joked [in response]."