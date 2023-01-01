Taiwan 'willing to provide necessary assistance' to China to deal with COVID-19 surge

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen | Photo: Twitter Image

Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen has offered to help China deal with its massive COVID-19 surge so that people in the country can "have a healthy and safe new year."

"As long as there is a need, based on the position of humanitarian care, we are willing to provide the necessary assistance to help more people get out of the pandemic," Tsai Ing-wen said in her New Year address, without elaborating.

The President's statement comes despite China criticising Taiwan for ineffective management of the pandemic after the surge in domestic infections last year.

Taiwan in return, accused China of a lack of transparency and trying to interfere with its vaccine supplies, which Beijing has denied.

'9,000 Dying Every Day in China'

A UK-based health data firm has predicted that around 9,000 people are estimated are dying in China every day from the virus ever since it lifted the zero-Covid policy.

The total number of deaths in China linked to Covid in December may hit 100,000, with at least 18.6 million cases, as per the health firm estimates.

But China has officially registered just 5,249 Covid deaths and the government has rejected claims that it has deliberately underreported the total number of fatalities.

China's CDC reported 5,138 official confirmed cases on Saturday, but with mass testing no longer in operation, experts say the actual number of infections is significantly higher.

State media in the city of Guangzhou in southeastern China said on Sunday that daily cases peaked at around 60,000 recently, and now stand at around 19,000.

Authorities have been trying to reassure the public that they have the situation under control and state news agency Xinhua published an editorial on Sunday saying that the current strategy was "a planned, science-based approach" reflecting the changing nature of the virus.