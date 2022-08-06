Taiwan official leading missile production found dead in hotel: Report

AP

Amid the ongoing tensions between China and Taiwan, the deputy head of Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit was found dead on Saturday morning in a hotel room, as per the official Central News Agency.

Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, was found dead in a hotel room located in southern Taiwan on Saturday morning, CNA reported.

The authorities are investigating that cause of death. Ou Yang was reportedly on a business trip to the souther county of Pingtung. According to CNA, he had assumed the post early this year to supervise various missile production projects.

The research and development is currently working hard to produce more than double its yearly missile production capacity to close to 500 this year, as Taiwan boosts its combat power amid its face-off against China's growing military threat.

(This is a developing story...)