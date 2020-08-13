Taiwan DPP authority "despicable" to use NGOs to attack mainland: Spokesperson

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Thursday slammed the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority in Taiwan for using non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to attack the mainland, calling such moves "despicable."

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the comments in response to an inquiry about the DPP leader's recent video speech during a video conference hosted by U.S. think tanks.

Ma said the DPP authority has long been taking advantage of NGOs to maliciously attack the mainland under the pretext of "democracy and freedom," wantonly undermining cross-Strait relations, and creating hostility and hatred among compatriots across the Strait.

"We firmly oppose any form of official relations between China's Taiwan region and countries that have diplomatic relations with us," Ma said, calling the DPP authority's despicable moves only expose its attempts to act as a pawn of Western anti-China forces and jeopardize the interests of compatriots across the Strait.