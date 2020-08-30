Syria forms new government, keeps top posts unchanged

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad ordered formation of a new government on Sunday, keeping top Ministers unchanged, according to the state news agency SANA.

The top unchanged Ministers include Minister of Defense Ali Abdullah Ayyoub, Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem, and Interior Minister Mohammad Khaled al-Rahmoun.

The Syrian Cabinet is made up of 29 Ministers in addition to Prime Minister Hussein Arnous.

On August 25, Assad ordered Arnous, Prime Minister of the previous government, to form a new government, Xinhua news agency reported.

On June 11, Assad sacked former Prime Minister Emad Khamis and named Arnous, also Minister of Water Resources, as the acting Prime Minister.

According to Syrian law, the formation of a new government follows the parliamentary elections which took place in July.