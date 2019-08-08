Sushma Swaraj was a champion for women, says Ivanka Trump

Washington: Ivanka Trump, the daughter of US President Donald Trump, has condoled the death of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, describing her as a champion for women in India and across the globe.
In a tweet on Wednesday, Ivanka, who is also a senior advisor to President Trump, said: "With the passing of former Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, India has lost a warm and dedicated leader and public servant.
