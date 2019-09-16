Supreme Court's order on restoring normalcy to J&K vindicates our stance: Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi

Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has claimed that the direction of the India's top court on Jammu and Kashmir was an affirmation of the stance taken by Pakistan on the issue.

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to ensure that normalcy be restored in Jammu and Kashmir, adding that the restoration should be on selective basis keeping in mind national interest.

Claiming victory, Qureshi, during a chat with a TV channel here, said that this is a big achievement for Pakistan.

"Restoring normalcy means that the curfew should be lifted and communications to the Valley restored," elaborated the minister, saying the verdict would damage the "devious plans" of the Modi government with regards to Kashmir.

Qureshi said that the verdict passed by the top court actually represented the division of opinion in India over Modi's "polarising policies".