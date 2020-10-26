‘Super Trump’ charms his fans

President Donald Trump's supporters have started calling him "Super Trump" as he has fully recovered from the coronavirus and started addressing multiple election rallies a day.

At an election rally in the battleground state of New Hampshire, which was attended by thousands of people, Trump said that he felt like superman upon being given an antibody treatment when he had COVID-19.

"I took something called Regeneron. Then following morning I felt so good. I felt like superman. I wanted to get back (to work). I did not want to cancel anything," Trump told his cheering supporters in the Londonderry city of New Hampshire.

Soon, his supporters started chanting "Super Trump, Super Trump," to which the president acknowledged with a smile and said "Thank You".

Trump, 74, after resuming his normal life and hectic election campaigning following his recovery from coronavirus, appears to be more energetic.

Most of his speeches are more than an hour long and some have lasted for over 100 minutes. On Saturday, he addressed as many as four election rallies, from morning to late night and on Sunday, he addressed two including the one in New Hampshire.

On Monday, Trump is scheduled to address election rallies in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania. In all these rallies, Trump makes it a point to tell his supporters that he got infected with the COVID-19 virus because he decided to work and not to hide in a basement or lock himself in a White House bedroom.

At the same time, he alleges that his Democratic challenger Joe Biden preferred to spend most of his time in a basement hiding from coronavirus.

Trump jokes that Biden's election meetings are attracting a few people and describes the former vice president as a "low energy" individual or "Sleepy Joe."