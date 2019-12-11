Suicide bomber hits gate of Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan

Earlier reports suggested a US military convoy might have been the target early Wednesday. The military said it appeared a medical facility near the base was the target instead.

Dr Sangin, a physician, said that the hospital near the perimeter of the base was on fire. It wasn't immediately clear if any foreigners were inside the hospital.

Gen Mahfooz Walizada, police commander of northern Parwan province, confirmed the attack Wednesday morning but offered no details on casualties.

Sangin, who is the head of the provincial hospital, said that they have received two injured but he did not specify their nationalities.