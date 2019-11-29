Sudan OKs law to dissolve the former ruling party

Khartoum: A joint meeting of Sudan's Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers has approved a law to dissolve former ruling National Congress Party (NCP).

"We have passed this law in a joint meeting with our partners in the Sovereign Council to take its full legitimacy," Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday. The law tends to establish justice, ensure respect for the dignity of the people, and safeguard their gains, said Hamdok, adding that the law also aims to enable recovering "the looted wealth" of the Sudanese people, Xinhua reported. The endorsed law includes dismantling the former regime and dissolving the NCP and its institutions.

The constitutional declaration, earlier approved by the sovereign council and the cabinet, stipulates that the council and the cabinet have the right to pass the laws until the transitional parliament is established.

NCP, under ex-Prez Omar al-Bashir, ruled Sudan for 30 years until the Sudanese army ousted al-Bashir in April amid popular protests. Local Sudanese media reported the NCP warned against any move to dissolve it or prevent it from its legal right in political exercise.