Students from Nigeria’s forestry college kidnapped by gunmen

Students from the forestry college near a military academy were kidnapped in Nigeria’s northwestern Kaduna state, reported Reuters.

According to Reuters, the attackers invaded the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization located on the outskirts of the state capital, Kaduna city, near a military academy, yesterday night around 11:30 p.m and abducted the students.

Kaduna state’s security commissioner, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the attack but did not mention an exact number of students kidnapped.

Residents heard sporadic gunshots at 11.30 pm, but did not raise alarm as they thought that it was a normal military exercise being conducted at the Nigerian Defence Academy.

Haruna Salisu told Reuters that when they came out for prayers at 5:20 a.m., they saw students, teachers and security personnel all over the school premises.

The students, teachers and security personnel then told the locals that gunmen raided the school and abducted some of the students. As per the report, relatives of students gathered at the gates of the college, which was surrounded by army trucks, on Friday morning.