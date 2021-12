Jakarta [Indonesia]: A 6.2-magnitude quake struck off North Sulawesi province in central parts of Indonesia on Sunday, with no potential for a tsunami.

This was informed by Head of Quake and Tsunami Mitigation Division of the Meteorology and Geophysics Agency Daryono told Xinhua via phone.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 07:13 AM IST