Stillbirth rates linked to gender inequality

Toronto: Pregnant women who are poor, and have lower access to education and employment are more likely to experience a child’s death at delivery, according to a study which mapped global patterns of stillbirth rates. The study noted that 2.6 million stillbirths happen worldwide annually. “Our research offers a better understanding of where stillbirth rates are higher, and what the social causes underlying stillbirths are, not just taking into account the medical factors as most studies do,” said Nazeem Muhajarine, from the University of Saskatchewan (USask) in Canada.

According to the computer model developed by the researchers, stillbirths are more likely in countries where gender inequality is high, where women face financial hurdles, and have less access to education and employment opportunities compared to men.

Assessing data from 194 countries, the model showed which social causes in addition to gender inequality have a potential link to stillbirth rates worldwide. The researchers found that stillbirth rates are more likely in countries where pregnant women have higher rates of iron deficiency, limited pre-birth healthcare, and lack of access to skilled health professionals like nurses, midwives, or doctors.

They suggested that pregnant women should get more access to pre-birth health services, and skilled healthcare professionals at the time of delivery.