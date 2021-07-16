'Statement of denial is just a pre-written paragraph': Afghanistan Vice Prez Saleh slams Pakistan for its claim of no Taliban on its soil

Pakistan had earlier confirmed that the Taliban were in control of a key town on the Afghan side of its border area. "They have taken control of Spin Boldak border crossing," said Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, as quoted by Pakistan Observer.

This comes after the Taliban's claim that they have seized the border town as part of an offensive across the war-torn country. Local media on Wednesday reported that the Taliban have captured the main border crossing with Pakistan, in southern Kandahar province.

Afghan officials have accused Pakistan of extending support to Taliban terrorists and providing safe haven to them. Pakistan has denied these claims despite overwhelming evidence to prove otherwise.

Additionally, Pakistan ministers and officials, then and now, issue statements proving that Pakistan host and support the Taliban.

Recently, Pakistan interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said families of Afghanistan's Taliban live in his country, including in the capital city of Islamabad, and sometimes the members of the insurgent outfit are treated in local hospitals.