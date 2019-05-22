State of emergency extended in Sri Lanka by one month

Colombo [Sri Lanka]: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Wednesday extended the state of emergency in the nation by one month in the aftermath of the devastating Easter attacks.

An extraordinary gazette was issued by Sirisena to extend the emergency period, according to The Daily Mirror. The emergency was declared after multiple locations across Sri Lanka were bombed by terrorists on Easter Sunday. At least 250 people lost their lives while over 500 were injured in the terrorist attacks, which have been widely condemned.

Local terror group National Thawheed Jamaath (NTJ), which is an ISIS-affiliate, claimed responsibility for the bombings that targeted three luxury hotels and three churches in Sri Lanka on April 21.

Police Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara recently confirmed that DNA tests proved that Mohamed Zahran, NTJ’s leader, was one of the bombers killed in the explosions.