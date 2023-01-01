Stampede during New Year's event in Uganda kills at least 9

Representational Image | Twitter/ TaiwanPlus

At least nine people were killed and several others injured in a New Year stampede in Uganda's capital, Kampala, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the incident involved several juveniles who were attending a music show, Xinhua news agency reported.

"It is alleged that the incident occurred at midnight when the event's Master of Ceremonies encouraged attendees to go outside and watch the fireworks display," the police said.

"After the display ended, a stampede ensued, resulting in the instant deaths of five people and injuries to several others," the police said, adding that four others were confirmed dead after the injured were rushed to hospital.

"Emergency responders arrived on the scene and transported the injured individuals to the hospital," the police said, adding that more information would be availed in the course of the day.