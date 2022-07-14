Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa allowed entry into Singapore on private visit, has not been granted asylum

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa | Photo: AFP

Singapore government on Thursday confirmed that Sri Lanka's beleaguered President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has been allowed entry into the country on a "private visit". "He has not asked for asked for asylum and neither has he been granted any asylum. Singapore generally does not grant requests for asylum," Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Rajapaksa, the 73-year-old leader who had promised to resign on Wednesday, appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as the acting President hours after he fled the country, escalating the political crisis and triggering a fresh wave of protests in the island nation.

On Saturday, Rajapaksa had announced that he will step down on Wednesday after thousands of protesters stormed his official residence, blaming him for the unprecedented economic crisis that has brought the country to its knees.

Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Thursday said that he is yet to receive the resignation letter from President Rajapaksa.

Rajapaksa, who enjoys immunity from prosecution while he is president, fled the country without resigning to avoid the possibility of arrest by the new government.

Sri Lankan Army asks protestors to desist from violence or face consequences

The Sri Lankan Army today urged the anti-government protesters to desist from violence immediately or be prepared to face the "consequences", warning that the security forces are "legitimately empowered" to exercise force.

At least 84 people were hospitalised when protesters clashed with the security forces at the prime minister's office and at the main access junction to Parliament on Wednesday after Rajapaksa fled the country. The police fired tear gas and water cannons at the mob who were trying to break barriers and enter the restricted zone.

Authorities on Wednesday imposed a curfew in the Western Province following the eruption of violence. The curfew was lifted in the morning. But it had to be reimposed amid fears of violence as there was no word from Rajapaksa on his resignation.

Anticipating more protests after a group attempted to storm Parliament's entrance a day earlier, troops in green military uniforms and camouflage vests reinforced security at the Parliament on Thursday.

(With PTI inputs)