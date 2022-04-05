Sri Lankan crisis veers out of control

The Sri Lankan crisis has veered out of control. To begin with, the ruling coalition headed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is tottering, after at least 41 lawmakers walked out of the alliance.

The government is now five short of majority in a 225-member House but there has been no signal that the Opposition will move a no-trust vote.

In the prevailing economic mayhem, marked by severe shortages, record inflation and crippling power cuts, the Opposition is not inclined to form a government and preside over empty coffers.

The string of defections on Tuesday was capped by the resignation of the newly-appointed Finance Minister Ali Sabry, just one day after he assumed office.

The opposition has, meanwhile, rebuffed President Rajapaksa's invite to join a unity government, describing the move as "nonsensical". The opposition has instead demanded that the President resign. Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa has called for abolishing the Executive Presidential system, claiming that while every government makes similar promises, they end up strengthening the system.

On Monday, the houses of many government politicians, including Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's country house, were stormed by angry demonstrators. Even as the protests continued, the ruling coalition announced that it was temporarily shutting down embassies of Australia, Norway and Iraq.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 11:30 PM IST